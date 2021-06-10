162 Qualify For Arunachal Pradesh Assistant Auditor Written Exam

APPSC assistant auditor exam result has been declared.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the objective type test result for the Assistant Auditor post in which 162 have qualified. The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website of the Commission.

APPSC result

The exam was held on May 2 for the selection of Assistant Auditors in the Department of Audit and Pension.

The recruitment was announced in August 2020. A total of 11 posts will be filled.

Candidates who have qualified in the objective type test will appear for a written exam and then an interview.

"The dates for Written Examination will be intimated keeping in view of Covid-19 situation," the Commission has notified.

Today is the last day to apply for the assistant engineer post. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit it on or before June 11 for civil engineer post and on or before June 10 for electrical engineer post. A total of 32 posts are open for recruitment in public works department, PHE and water supply, department of hydro power development, and other departments.

