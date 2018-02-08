More Youth Joined Militancy During Mehbooba Mufti's Rule: Congress Mr Mir said that the misrule and misgovernance of PDP-BJP had caused great resentment and anger amongst the people of all three regions of the state and they were totally fed up of from the present dispensation.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the government's policy towards Pakistan and China was a total failure Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir Wednesday questioned the Narendra Modi government's policy toward Kashmir and Pakistan, and said the situation at the borders continued to be grim.



Addressing a party workers' convention at Kishtwar Wednesday, Mr Mir said the Modi government's policy towards Pakistan and China was a total failure.



"The borders have seen worst ever tension and casualties, while the internal situation in Kashmir has witnessed the worst kinds of violence. Situation of borders continues to be grim while increasing number of youth have joined militancy during this period," he said.



Mr Mir said that the misrule and misgovernance of PDP-BJP had caused great resentment and anger amongst the people of all three regions of the state and they were totally fed up of from the present dispensation.



He said the people would bring about a change when they get an opportunity. "The people are so fed up that they want this government to go sooner than later.



The common people are finding it hard to make both ends meet because of wrong economic policies of the central and the state governments, and the youth are deprived of opportunities in government and private sectors. The unprecedented price hike of all items has made the life of common man miserable," he added.



Mr Mir said the present PDP-BJP government had failed to translate any of their promises into action and the remote areas were totally neglected in the matter of development.



He added that the UPA government at the Centre had extended all sorts of liberal financial help to the state but the BJP merely re-named and repackaged the ongoing schemes and projects.



