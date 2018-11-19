Policeman Injured In Firing Incident At Jammu And Kashmir Top Cop's House

The police personnel was rushed to the GMC Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

Jammu | | Updated: November 19, 2018 21:10 IST
The police have registered a case and started investigation (Representational)

Jammu: 

A policeman was injured in an incident of firing at the official residence of the Director General of Police though it's not yet clear whether he accidentally shot himself or was fired at, officials said on Monday.

"Constable Subash Chander from Noushera was injured in the firing incident at the DGP's official residence at Bikram Chowk here," a police officer said.

He said Mr Chander was rushed to the GMC Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

"We cannot say whether it is a case of accidental fire or suicide. His rifle was lying close to him," the officer said.

He said that DGP Dilbagh Singh had not shifted to his official residence as yet.

The police have registered a case and started investigation, he added.

Jammu And Kashmir

