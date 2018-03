A seven-and-half year old girl was allegedly molested by her teacher at a religious school at Nagrota in the outskirts of Jammu, a police official said today.The girl's mother lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that her daughter was raped by her teacher at a dargah.According to the police, the mother alleged that after returning from school, her daughter complained of pain in her private parts.Police arrested the accused, Shahnawaz, on Wednesday and a case has been registered against him. A medical examination, however, did not confirm rape.Further investigation into the case was going on, the official said.