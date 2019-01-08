CRPF Trooper Found Dead At National Conference Leader's Jammu Residence

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was today found dead under mysterious circumstances at the residence of a National Conference (NC) leader in Jammu city, the police said.

CRPF head constable Gaj Singh was found lying on the ground by the security staff after hearing a gunshot around midnight at the Bhatindi area residence of NC leader and former legislator Muhammad Sayeed Akhoon.

"He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead. A bullet had been fired from the service rifle of the dead," the police said.

After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the CRPF officials. The dead belonged to Haryana, the police added.

