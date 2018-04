A bag containing Rs 3.25 lakh was found by a patrolling party in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and returned it to its rightful owner, police said.Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh, head constable Mohammad Saleem and selection grade constable Pawan Singh, were on a routine patrolling duty at Railway road, Vijaypur, when they found a bag containing cash and some stationary items, a police spokesperson said.He said after verification, the bag was returned to its owner, Rakesh Sharma of Jasrota village of nearby Kathua district.Mr Sharma and his family felt quite jubilant on getting their lost money and thanked the police, the spokesperson said adding the Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Anil Magotra appreciated the cops for displaying such honesty.