Body Of A 17-Year-Old Student Wrapped In Gunny Bag Found In Jammu

Body of 17-year-old Abhay Mahajan, wrapped in a gunny bag, was recovered from a field at Kothi Gala Bana village yesterday, a day after he went missing from his house, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), R S Pura, Surinder Choudhary told PTI.
He said the parents of the boy had lodged a complaint with the police yesterday stating that their son was missing since February 17.
He said seven persons were rounded up for questioning in connection with the murder and further investigation was on.