Body Of A 17-Year-Old Student Wrapped In Gunny Bag Found In Jammu

Body of 17-year-old Abhay Mahajan, wrapped in a gunny bag, was recovered from a field at Kothi Gala Bana village yesterday, a day after he went missing from his house.

Jammu | | Updated: February 19, 2018 22:10 IST
Police launched a hunt to trace the student after registering a case of kidnapping. (File)

Jammu:  A 12th class student was found murdered in R S Pura sector in Jammu, following which seven persons were rounded up for questioning, a senior police officer said today.

Body of 17-year-old Abhay Mahajan, wrapped in a gunny bag, was recovered from a field at Kothi Gala Bana village yesterday, a day after he went missing from his house, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), R S Pura, Surinder Choudhary told PTI.

He said the parents of the boy had lodged a complaint with the police yesterday stating that their son was missing since February 17.

Police launched a hunt to trace him after registering a case of kidnapping and recovered his body which bore injury marks inflicted from a sharp-edged weapon, Mr Choudhary said.

He said seven persons were rounded up for questioning in connection with the murder and further investigation was on.

Jammu Student KidnappedR S Pura

