87-Year-Old Jammu And Kashmir Activist Gets A Concrete Toilet

The government called Rekha Devi an inspiration for other women of the village (Representational)

Eighty-seven-year-old Rekha Devi, a Swacch Bharat Mission activist who had to build a toilet at her home with mud and stones, would now get a concrete facility as authorities provided financial assistance to her today.

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Badali village, Ms Rekha earlier was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her efforts in his address to the nation.

Inspired by the nationwide cleanliness campaign, she had played a significant role in making her village open defecation free (ODF).

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar handed over the financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to the octogenarian for construction of a concrete toilet during his visit to the village on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

Terming Ms Devi an inspiration for other women of the village, Mr Kumar appreciated her efforts. He also urged the women folk to come forward and contribute their bit in keeping the village clean and green.

"Only the collective efforts could help in making all the villages ODF," he said.

