Video: 8 Luxury Cars Burnt As Fire Breaks Out At Mercedes Workshop In Jaipur

A massive fire broke out at a Mercedes workshop in Balaji Market in Rajasthan's Jaipur, destroying around eight cars along with expensive spare parts and accessories.

Thick smoke from the blaze was visible from nearly five kilometres away. The incident happened late Tuesday night.

The workshop falls under the jurisdiction of the Sanganer Sadar police station. Soon after the fire was reported, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched efforts to contain the flames. Power supply to the surrounding area was also cut off as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading.

More than 50 cars, including both new and old vehicles, were parked at the workshop when the fire broke out.

The intense flames engulfed around eight vehicles before firefighters could contain the blaze. Several other cars were moved out of the workshop in time by firefighters and police personnel, preventing potentially greater damage.

Fire Officer Usha Sharma said around 10 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The fire tenders reportedly made more than two dozen trips while battling the flames for nearly two hours. Sanganer Sadar SHO Kamlesh Sharma said several vehicles were safely removed from the premises during the operation.

Also, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be formally established. Police and fire officials are assessing the extent of damage to the vehicles, spare parts and other material inside the workshop.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Earlier in the day, a fire had also broken out at a mall near Narayan Singh Circle in Jaipur at around 2 p.m., triggering panic among people inside the premises. The mall's electricity supply was switched off immediately after the fire was detected. Two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after around 30 minutes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)