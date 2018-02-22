UP Man, Thrashed By Mob In Jaipur Over Kidnapping Rumours, Dies While nobody came to his rescue, among the spectators, who captured his thrashing on their cellphones, were a few women

291 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mohammad Faisal belonged to Kanpur and worked at a shoe factory in Jaipur. Jaipur: A 25-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh died after being attacked by a mob in Jaipur earlier this month. The mob had thrashed the man suspecting him of kidnapping a neighbour's daughter. Mohammad Faisal had taken the two-year-old girl to a market on February 3 when he was mistaken for a kidnapper and a child molester.



A video of the incident has since gone viral. A mob of about 50 people tied Faisal to a pole and thrashed him in Jaipur's Vishwakarma area. As his attackers slapped, kicked him, beat him with a stick, pulled his hair and broke his leg, one of them suggested that his throat be slit with a sword.



While nobody came to his rescue, among the spectators, who captured his thrashing on their cellphones, were a few women. They claimed that Faisal had molested a child and tried to kidnap two others from their neighbourhood.



When his neighbour Aslam Ansari went looking for him, he was shocked to see a dishevelled Faisal tied to an electricity pole, his clothes torn and being attacked by angry men baying for his blood. He immediately called the police and rushed Faisal to the hospital. However, he died on Wednesday. His body has been handed over to his family.



Mr Ansari told the police that Faisal belonged to Kanpur and worked at a shoe factory. He was mentally unstable and couldn't have hurt a child, he told police.



The police arrested two people a day later based on the video. "One of them, Mahendra Kala, was found to be involved in many incidents in the past. We are searching for the other accused. We have charged the accused with murder," said Ratan Singh, in charge, Vishwakarma police station.



A 25-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh died after being attacked by a mob in Jaipur earlier this month. The mob had thrashed the man suspecting him of kidnapping a neighbour's daughter. Mohammad Faisal had taken the two-year-old girl to a market on February 3 when he was mistaken for a kidnapper and a child molester.A video of the incident has since gone viral. A mob of about 50 people tied Faisal to a pole and thrashed him in Jaipur's Vishwakarma area. As his attackers slapped, kicked him, beat him with a stick, pulled his hair and broke his leg, one of them suggested that his throat be slit with a sword.While nobody came to his rescue, among the spectators, who captured his thrashing on their cellphones, were a few women. They claimed that Faisal had molested a child and tried to kidnap two others from their neighbourhood.When his neighbour Aslam Ansari went looking for him, he was shocked to see a dishevelled Faisal tied to an electricity pole, his clothes torn and being attacked by angry men baying for his blood. He immediately called the police and rushed Faisal to the hospital. However, he died on Wednesday. His body has been handed over to his family. Mr Ansari told the police that Faisal belonged to Kanpur and worked at a shoe factory. He was mentally unstable and couldn't have hurt a child, he told police.The police arrested two people a day later based on the video. "One of them, Mahendra Kala, was found to be involved in many incidents in the past. We are searching for the other accused. We have charged the accused with murder," said Ratan Singh, in charge, Vishwakarma police station.