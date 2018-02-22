UP Man, Thrashed By Mob In Jaipur Over Kidnapping Rumours, Dies

A video of the incident has since gone viral. A mob of about 50 people tied Faisal to a pole and thrashed him in Jaipur's Vishwakarma area. As his attackers slapped, kicked him, beat him with a stick, pulled his hair and broke his leg, one of them suggested that his throat be slit with a sword.
While nobody came to his rescue, among the spectators, who captured his thrashing on their cellphones, were a few women. They claimed that Faisal had molested a child and tried to kidnap two others from their neighbourhood.
When his neighbour Aslam Ansari went looking for him, he was shocked to see a dishevelled Faisal tied to an electricity pole, his clothes torn and being attacked by angry men baying for his blood. He immediately called the police and rushed Faisal to the hospital. However, he died on Wednesday. His body has been handed over to his family.
The police arrested two people a day later based on the video. "One of them, Mahendra Kala, was found to be involved in many incidents in the past. We are searching for the other accused. We have charged the accused with murder," said Ratan Singh, in charge, Vishwakarma police station.