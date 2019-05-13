Rajasthan Woman Thrashed, Stripped; Walks Naked To Police Station In Churu

The victim alleged that she was continuously tortured by her in-laws, said police

A shocking incident has come to light, wherein a woman in Churu district of Rajasthan was allegedly thrashed by in-laws and her clothes were torn off on Sunday. She walked naked to the police station to report the matter.

Police said that instead of helping the woman, onlookers took photographs of her on their mobile phones.

The incident was reported on Sunday in Bidasar area of Churu district. As per the police, the victim was allegedly tortured by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after a verbal spat. They even tore off her clothes.

The victim alleged that she was continuously tortured by her in-laws in the recent past in the absence of her husband. Unable to bear the torture, the woman decided to report the matter and began walking towards the police station in the pitiful state.

A senior police officer said, "A woman from Churu was beaten up by her in-laws and they even tore her clothes. She came to the police station in a naked state. She is under police protection and an FIR has been registered. While on her way to the station, some people clicked her pictures. The matter is being probed."

The police officer further added, "If pictures are found and if they have been made viral, in both the cases, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved."

According to the police, the victim's husband is in Assam and is a daily wage labourer. The woman is from Akola area of Maharashtra. She moved to Churu after marriage.

Police said a human trafficking angle is also being probed.

