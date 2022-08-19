Rajasthan Priest, Who Set Self On Fire Over 'Harassment', Dies: Cops

The police have arrested five people in the case. (Representational)

The 60-year-old temple priest, who set himself on fire in the Murlipura area in Jaipur, died due to burns, police said on Friday.

Police said the priest, Giriraj Sharma, set himself on fire outside the house of a member of the temple committee in the Murlipura area. He alleged that he was being tortured by the members of the temple committee.

The police have arrested five people in the case. The family members of the priest refused to take the body, demanding that they be provided compensation and a government job.

Terming the demise of the priest as unfortunate, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena demanded that the state government should pay Rs 50 lakh to the family and provide a job to the family of the victim.

The family members found a suicide note purportedly written by the priest in which he said he was serving the temple for the last 25 years without any interest and named some people living in his colony for torturing him, police said.

Murlipura Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Kumar said talks are on with the family members. They are demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job.

The SHO said five people, identified as Dinesh Chand Dhariwal, Ram Kishan Sharma, Sanwar Lal Agarwal, Mool Chand and Mali Ram, have been arrested in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)