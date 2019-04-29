NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Rajasthan Doctor Cycles To Polling Booth 80 Km Away To Cast Vote

GL Sharma, a Jaipur-based cardiologist, cycled for 4 hours to cast his vote for the Tonk-Sawaimadhopur Lok Sabha seat.

Jaipur | | Updated: April 29, 2019 22:25 IST
Doctor GL Sharma said he wanted to create awaress about both health and voting. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A Jaipur-based cardiologist travelled 4 hours and 80 km on a cycle to cast his vote in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan today.

GL Sharma, from Soda village in Tonk district, runs a hospital in Jaipur.

"This was just to create awareness about both voting and health. It took me four hours to reach my village," Dr Sharma said.

Dr Sharma also advised people to do cycle for good health. "I cycle every Sunday. It is good for the heart," he added.

Voting for Rajasthan's 13 constituencies took place today.



