On Camera, Jaipur Cop Clings To Speeding Car's Bonnet for 2 km, Jumps Off

Rajasthan: The incident took place at a busy crossing in Jaipur on Tuesday.

A traffic constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in the heart of Jaipur for almost two kilometres after he tried to stop it for over-speeding. The policeman escaped with minor injuries as he managed to jump off the car in minutes.

A terrifying CCTV clip of the incident, which took place on Tuesday, in the Rajasthan capital, shows constable Krishna Kumar clinging on to a red hatch-back as the driver speeds away in the car. A couple of other people can be seen rushing to the middle of the road to stop the car.

The video emerged on a day when another such incident has been reported in Delhi where a traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres on Monday, after he tried to stop the vehicle which was speeding.

The Rajasthan incident took place at a busy crossing in Jaipur when traffic constables were checking the speed limit of cars. The red car was speeding at 82 km per hour, coming down a flyover. The speed limit in the city is 50 km per hour.

The driver pulled over when the cops asked him stop, but when they asked him to roll his windows down to see the car papers, he reversed the car and drove ahead. When constable Krishna Kumar lunged at the car, the driver did not stop, driving off with the cop on his bonnet for nearly two kilometres.

The police have still not been able to trace the driver. On tracing an address through the registration number, the police realised that the address given is fake.

The driver has been charged with attempt to murder and assault to deter a public servant.