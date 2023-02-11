Toddler Playing Outside Home Killed By Leopard In Jaipur

The leopard was in search of food when it attacked the kid, a forest official said. (Representational)

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy has been killed by a leopard in the Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The animal grabbed the child in Basna village of Jamwaramgarh tehsil on Friday evening when he was playing outside his home, forest ranger Ramkaran Meena said.

The boy's family members chased the leopard as it was dragging him away, following which it let go of him and fled into a forest area, Mr Meena said.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he died to injuries, the official said.

The wildcat was in search of food when it attacked the kid, he added.