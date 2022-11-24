Jaipur Woman Shot At For Marrying Outside Religion: Cops

Jaipur: Police said a search is on for another accused. (Representational)

Three persons have been arrested for firing at a woman in Jaipur for allegedly marrying a person of a different faith, police said today. The arrests were made within hours after the incident yesterday. Police said a search is on for another accused.

The woman, Anjali Verma, alleged her brother-in-law Abdul Aziz had conspired to kill her for her interfaith marriage.

"A case has been registered against Abdul Aziz and his friends on the statement of the injured, Anjali Verma, wife of Abdul Latif. Aziz, his friends Mohammad Raja and Raju, and the shooter, Kalim, a resident of Bihar, were arrested by Jaipur Police late on Wednesday night," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur Commissionerate), Vandita Rana.

A pistol was recovered from the accused.

"Kalim had shot at Anjali with this pistol. A search is on for another accused, Abid," added Ms Rana.

