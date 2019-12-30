Jaipur Records 1 Degrees Celsius As Cold Wave Continues

According to Met officials, Pilani in Rajasthan recorded 1.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

Jaipur today recorded 1 degrees Celsius temperature smashing its Sunday's record of registering the second lowest temperature of 1.4 degrees in the last 55 years, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Shiv Ganesh said.

The Rajasthan capital's all-time record of minimum temperature during winter season is -02.2 degrees recorded on January 31 and February 01, 1905, he added.

From 2008 to 2018, Jaipur has witnessed temperature ranging between 3 to 8 degrees Celsius in December.

According to Met officials, Pilani recorded 1.1 degrees Celsius, Sikar -0.5 degrees, Mount Abu 1 degrees, Churu 1.3 degrees, Ganganagat 1.5 degrees, Bundi 2.6 degrees and Vanasthali 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Cities like Ajmer, Alwar, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Chittaurgrh, Abu Road, Jailsalmer, Bikaner and Falodi touched under five degrees, Met officials say.