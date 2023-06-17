Jaipur Airport Passenger Traffic Hits New High In May 2023

Jaipur Airport with its passenger-centric approach aims to be a world-class airport

Jaipur International Airport has created history by handling a record number of passengers in May. Passenger traffic surged to nearly 4.5 lakh movements - the highest ever for May compared to previous years.

Showing significant growth, Jaipur Airport saw a fruitful month with nearly 37,683 international and 4,16,103 domestic passengers. The increase in passenger traffic is a testament to the passenger confidence in the safety initiatives and protocols adopted by the airport.

In May, the airport played host to approximately 4,53,786 lakh passengers, which is 26 per cent higher than in May 2022 and 11 per cent higher than in May 2019. The numbers clearly indicate that Jaipur airport has gone way ahead of the pre-Covid passenger traffic. Compared to April this year, passenger traffic surged by 6 per cent in May. A total of 4,28,531 passengers travelled through Jaipur airport in April.

Out of the overall passenger traffic, 92 per cent were domestic travellers, while 8 per cent were international. With an average footfall of 15,126 passengers across average 64 flights per day, Jaipur Airport is hopeful to gain more passenger traffic in the coming months.

According to airport officials, the surge in passenger traffic is driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong regional air connectivity from Jaipur airport. New routes like Pant Nagar, Bareilly and Belgaum have already started, while a lot of new connecting flights have also started operations from Jaipur. Besides, the frequency of flights connecting to Indore, Delhi and Mumbai have also been increased by airlines like IndiGo and AirAsia.

Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat held the spot as the top three international destinations from Jaipur. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru continue to retain their position as the top three domestic destinations.

Jaipur Airport with its passenger-centric approach aims to be a world-class airport, pursuing excellence while creating a safe, secure, and efficient airport ecosystem. With the goal of serving as a "Gateway to Goodness," JIAL is resolutely committed to looking beyond the challenges with a holistic approach and providing passengers with a seamless travel experience, the airport said in a statement.