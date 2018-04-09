In Rajasthan, Villagers Beat Leopard To Death After It Attacks Man

A case was registered against unidentified men under Wildlife Conservation Act.

Jaipur | | Updated: April 09, 2018 00:19 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Rajasthan, Villagers Beat Leopard To Death After It Attacks Man

The post-mortem report revealed the animal was in search of food from five-six days. (Representational)

Jaipur:  A year-and-a-half-old leopardess was killed by angry villagers after it attacked and injured a man in Rajasthan's Nilka village, a police official said on Sunday.

Mahesh Kumar Bunkar (30), who was fetching water outside his residence, was attacked and injured by the leopardess following which irate villagers attacked the animal with stones leading to its death, SHO, Shahpura police station, Virendra Singh Rathore said.

Mr Rathore said the man sustained grievous injuries and was later referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Comments
The post-mortem report revealed that the animal was in search of food from last five-six days and died of injury resulting from stone-pelting, Jaipur North Deputy Forest Conservator Yogendra Singh Kalvi said.

A case was registered against unidentified men under Wildlife Conservation Act, Mr Kalvi added.
 

Trending

Man versus WildRajasthanWildlife Conservation Act

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................