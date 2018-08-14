In Attempt To Save Cow, 2 Bothers Die As Their Car Overturns In Jaipur

Jaipur | | Updated: August 14, 2018 00:06 IST
Three critically injured people were referred to a hospital in Jaipur: Police (Representational)

Jaipur: 

Two brothers were killed and six others injured when their car overturned in an attempt to save a cow in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, a police official said.

The bothers who died were identified as Ashish Saini, 26 and Nikhil Saini, 22.

Three critically injured people were referred to a hospital in Jaipur, the sub-inspector said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem and a case was registered against the car driver, he added.

