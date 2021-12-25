Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 24.32 Lakh Seized At Jaipur Airport

According to the release, the passenger had arrived by Air Arabia flight.

Customs officials recovered 491 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 24.32 lakh from a passenger on Friday who arrived from Sharjah, said a press release on Saturday.

On examination of his checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark images of some objects inside the face shaver machine (trimmer) were noticed which indicated concealment of some heavy/precious metal like gold etc. On inquiring, the Pax denied being in possession of/carrying any such items and could not provide any satisfactory explanation.

Rajasthan | Customs Officials at Jaipur International Airport intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Sharjah and seized 5 gold biscuits worth over Rs 24 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside the trimmer. pic.twitter.com/DKCRPvRyT4 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

On dismantling the face shaver machine (trimmer), four solid Biscuits of fine Gold (of 99.99% purity) duly packed by black carbon plastic sheet of multilayers were found concealed and one small Gold Biscuit of fine Gold (purity of 99.99%) was found separately packed in black Carbon plastic Sheet.

The smuggled gold has been seized under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962.