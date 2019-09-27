Fake Call Centre In Jaipur Busted For Duping Thousands In US, China: Cops

The police is investigating the bank accounts and foreign connections of the accused. (Representational)

The Rajasthan police have busted a fake call centre racket here and arrested 24 persons, who duped thousands of people in the US, Hong Kong, China and other countries.

The racket involved luring clients on the pretext of cheap loans and then threatening them over non-payment of taxes and interest.

The police recovered Rs 26.47 lakh in cash, laptops, mobiles and other equipment from them.

The call centres were being run at two places in the city -- at Indraprashth colony by Mandeep Singh and at Jawahar Circle by Vaibhav Pareek. Mandeep is absconding.

Investigations have revealed that four members of the gang were qualified engineers while the others were graduates and 10th pass. All were fluent in English. The accused have confessed that they were made to learn English before joining the centres.

The police said that the gang bought the data of prospective clients from agents based in Delhi and Mumbai. The gang used voice over internet protocol to hook foreigners, who were easily lured owing to the gang members' good English diction and glib talk.

According to the police, the culprits often targeted American citizens as they hardly used to file cases.

The police is investigating the bank accounts and foreign connections of the accused.

Those arrested are from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.