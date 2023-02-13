Competitive Exam Aspirant, 25, Dies By Suicide In Jaipur

Police said the man's body was handed over to his relatives. (representational)

A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Dhankya railway station in Jaipur on Monday.

Amarjeet Singh Koli, a resident of Alwar, was preparing for a competitive examination in Jaipur, Government Railway Police (GRP) Station Officer Sampat Singh said.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives, Mr Singh said.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is being done, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)