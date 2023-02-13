Competitive Exam Aspirant, 25, Dies By Suicide In Jaipur

The 25-year-old man, who was preparing for a competitive examination in Jaipur, died by jumping in front of a train, police said.

Police said the man's body was handed over to his relatives. (representational)

Jaipur:

A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Dhankya railway station in Jaipur on Monday.

Amarjeet Singh Koli, a resident of Alwar, was preparing for a competitive examination in Jaipur, Government Railway Police (GRP) Station Officer Sampat Singh said.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives, Mr Singh said.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is being done, he added.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

