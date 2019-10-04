3 Children Die As Boulder Falls On Them While Watching Garba

The incident happened in Udaipur district's Mandava village. (Representational image)

Three girls were killed and many children injured when a portion of a boulder fell upon them as they were watching women play dandia in Udaipur district's Mandava village.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

The girls were identified as Narbada 12, Geeta 11 and Sapna 9. Five other children were injured who were admitted in hospital.

Police sources said that people were standing near a hillock to watch garba when suddenly a big boulder fell on them. The people rushed to the spot to rescue the girls.

Two girls were found dead at the spot dead and the third was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way.

A police team rushed to the location after being alerted by the locals.

