A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a head constable in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Monday.The accused, Jitendra Singh, allegedly raped the girl at his residence where he had invited her for a buttermilk drink, they said.A complaint was lodged against him yesterday following which an investigation was ordered. Baran Superintendent of Police D D Singh said the accused head constable was suspended from service and a case was registered against him at the Mahila police station.Medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statements were recorded following which the accused was arrested. A case has been registered under sections of the SC/ST Act, POCSO Act and IPC, SHO Mahila Thana, Anish Ahmad said.