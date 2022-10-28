With Parag Agrawal Gone, World's One Indian-Origin CEO Down. Here's Others

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011. (File)

Billionaire Elon Musk has finally taken over Twitter. This acquisition puts the world's richest man in charge of the micro-blogging network after six months of public and legal wrangling.

Elon Musk sealed the deal for $44 billion. Among the first things he did after becoming the Twitter boss was to sack chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, as well as the company's chief financial officer and its head of legal policy, trust and safety.

Parag Agrawal was the first Indian-origin CEO of Twitter. He replaced Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the social media platform, in November 2021.

Here are some other Indian-origin business leaders heading international companies.

1. Sundar Pichai

Mr Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. He took over as Google's CEO in 2015. He was given the additional responsibility of Alphabet in 2019. Mr Pichai took over from Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

2. Satya Nadella

Mr Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992. Born in Hyderabad, Mr Nadella was appointed as the CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In 2021, he was named the company's chairman.

3. Laxman Narasimhan

Starbucks Corp, the world's biggest coffee chain, appointed Laxman Narasimhan as its CEO in September this year. Before this Mr Narasimhan was the CEO of Reckitt.

4. Leena Nair

Ms Nair heads the luxury fashion house Chanel. She joined the French company in December 2021 as Global CEO. Ms Nair, who is an alumnus of Xavier School of Management, previously worked with Unilever.

5. Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen was named the CEO of Adobe in 2007. Ten years later, he was appointed as the chairman of the board. Mr Narayen joined Adobe as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group in 1998.

6. Arvind Krishna

Arvid Krishna was appointed the CEO of IBM in 2020. Mr Krishna, a year later, was handed over additional responsibility as the Chairman of the IBM Board of Directors.