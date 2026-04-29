Who Is 'Indian Illegal Alien' Atharva Vyas? The Man Accused Of Biting A 3-Year-Old Girl

A 24-year-old Indian national, Atharva Vyas, has been arrested in the United States after he allegedly attacked a woman and her young daughter at a public park in San Antonio, Texas. The incident, which took place on April 18, has drawn widespread attention following statements by US authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to local police reports cited by US media outlets such as the San Antonio Express-News and KSAT, Vyas is accused of assaulting a 27-year-old woman, Gabriella Perez, while she was with her three-year-old daughter at Espada Park. Investigators said he allegedly pulled the woman by her hair, causing her to fall and drop the child.

Police allege that Vyas then attacked the toddler, biting her and causing severe injuries. The child reportedly lost two teeth and suffered facial wounds during the incident. A bystander stepped in and restrained the suspect until police officers arrived.

Both the mother and the child were given medical treatment. Authorities said the motive behind the alleged attack is still unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement later confirmed in a social media post that it had lodged a detainer against Vyas. This means the agency has asked local law enforcement to hand him over to federal immigration authorities after the criminal case is completed, instead of releasing him.

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Vyas had entered the United States on a student visa in 2023. Reports indicate that his visa was revoked in 2025 in connection with an earlier case, after which he allegedly remained in the country unlawfully. This has led authorities to describe him as an “illegal alien”, a term used in official US immigration enforcement language.

Vyas is currently in custody in Texas and faces multiple charges, including injury to a child and assault causing bodily harm.