5 Facts About The Indian-Origin Family Mysteriously Found Dead In US

Gruesome Murder-Suicide:Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their four-year-old twins Noah and Neithan, were found dead in their $2.1 million home at California's San Mateo on Monday. Cops suspect that Anand allegedly killed his wife and children before turning the gun on himself.

Tech Professionals With Impressive Careers: Anand Sujith Henry, a former Software Engineering Manager at Meta and Google, was working in artificial intelligence at the time of the incident. He had co-founded an artificial intelligence company called Logits after leaving Meta. Alice Priyanka, a data science manager, had worked for Zillow. The couple had built a positive reputation in their community and were described as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents.

Educational Background And Migration: The couple, originally from Kerala, both attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. They had been residing in the United States for the past nine years, moving to San Mateo County from New Jersey two years ago. Their $2.1 million home was purchased a year after their relocation.

Concerns For Safety And Wildlife Encounters: The couple had expressed safety concerns, particularly related to wildlife, after moving into the new home. Joyce Millman, who sold the home to them in 2020, recalled receiving concerned emails from Alice Benziger about mountain lions in the area. The family had upgraded their security system and installed a backyard camera in response to spotting a mountain lion, which was the only instance when police were called to the residence.