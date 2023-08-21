Video: Sword Attack, Gunshots As Rival Gangs Clash At UK Kabaddi Match

The incident was reported from the Derby Kabaddi grounds inUK's Derbyshire

Three people were injured after a clash broke out between two gangs during a kabaddi match in UK on Sunday, according to reports.

The incident was reported from the Derby Kabaddi grounds in Derbyshire on Sunday evening.

Police said one of the three injured men had suffered serious injuries. UK daily 'The Sun', quoting an eyewitness, claimed the man was reportedly shot at before being repeatedly attacked with a sword.

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, shows the members of the rival gangs attacking each other with hockey sticks.

Videos showed the visitors leaving the kabaddi ground in their cars as gunshots were heard in the background

Jabardast fight erupted between Spectators in Kabaddi tournament at Derby, England.

"We were called to a largescale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 3.51pm on Sunday. Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital," the Derbyshire police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#APPEAL | We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15.51 on Sunday 20 August - https://t.co/1hLYjcIVE6pic.twitter.com/chkPej395Q — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) August 20, 2023

The situation was brought under control after at least 20 police cars rushed to the scene. "There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact us quoting the reference 739 of 20 August," the police said.