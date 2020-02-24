Two Years Of Jail For 2 Indian Workers In Dubai For Assaulting Compatriot

Dubai Court of First Instance also ordered their deportation after the completion of their imprisonment.

The Dubai court has sentenced two Indian workers to two years in jail for assaulting a compatriot over financial disputes. They were also convicted of theft and sexual assault, a media report said.

Following the sentencing on Sunday, the Dubai Court of First Instance also ordered their deportation after the completion of their imprisonment, reports the Khaleej Times

Last November, the accused along with other absconding accomplices assaulted the victim and stole his mobile phone and passport. And to intimidate him and prevent him from reporting to the police, they stripped him naked and filmed him.

"I arrived at the Dubai International Airport on a visit visa in May last year. An Indian worker got me a job at a construction site for 1,500 dirhams a month. But I was paid only 100 or 50 dirhams," the complainant, a 24-year-old Indian national, told the public prosecution investigator.

He recounted how he had a dispute at some point with the other man over his unpaid wages. "I told him I would call the police if I did not get my full payment for working on that site."

As he decided to file a police complaint, the victim said he was was assaulted.

The accused were arrested few days later.

During the prosecution investigation, the defendants admitted that they assaulted the victim over money issues.

