Telangana Man Studying In US Killed In Jet Ski Accident In Florida

Venkataramana Pittala would have graduated this May

A student from Telangana died in the US in a jet ski accident on Saturday, March 9. At least eight Indian and Indian-origin students have died in the US so far this year.

Venkataramana Pittala, a 27-year-old student pursuing a master's degree in health informatics at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), died in Florida.

According to the local media, the accident happened at the Fury Playground near Wisteria Island on March 9 shortly after 1:30 pm (local time). A 14-year-old boy was on the other jet ski involved in the accident and reportedly escaped unharmed.

Mr Pittala was from Telangana's Kazipet. He would have graduated in two months in May. He held a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from the NTR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states that one must be 14 years old to operate a personal watercraft in the state.