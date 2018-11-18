Indian Man, Shot Dead In US, Was Planning Trip Home For Mother's Birthday

Sunil Edla was living in US since 1987.

A 61-year old from Telangana was shot to death outside his apartment in the United States, days before his trip to India, his family said.

Sunil Edla had planned a two-month trip to India to visit his mother for her 95th birthday and celebrate Christmas with family back home in Medak district of Telangana. "Everyone was calling him and talking to him because he was leaving for India so soon," his cousin Raj Casula said.

Mr Edla was shot to death by a 16-year old boy in a carjacking incident in Ventnor city, according to information received by his relatives on Saturday.

Ventnor City Police Department said that it located Mr Edla on the sidewalk near his house on November 15, with gunshot wounds. He had succumbed to his injuries by the time the police arrived.

Mr Edla's vehicle, a 2002 Subaru Forester, was subsequently found around 6 kms from his home, in Atlantic City. After the vehicle was located by the officers, the suspect was subsequently tracked and arrested on November 16. He was charged via Juvenile Complaint with murder, robbery, carjacking, unlawful possession of a handgun.

"I'm just speechless right now They could have just taken the car and let him go," Mr Edla's son, Morrison, said in a report in NBCPhiladelphia.com.

A father of two, Mr Edla was a 30-year resident of Atlantic County and worked in Atlantic City's hospitality industry. Mr Edla was leaving his home for work, when the teen shot him and escaped with his car.

A neighbour said the killer ambushed Mr Edla and shot him dead on the sidewalk near the second-floor apartment stairs. Surveillance video showed the teen riding up to Mr Edla's home. The boy dropped his bike and hid as he waited for Mr Edla to exit the house.

(with inputs from agencies)