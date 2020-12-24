Telangana Man, 38, Run Over By Train In New Jersey

A 38-year-old man from Telangana was run over by a train in New Jersey.

A 38-year-old man from Telangana was run over by a train in New Jersey's Edison on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Praveen Desini, a pharma sector employee, was on his way to work in New York. It was not immediately clear as to how he got on the railway track.

An MBA graduate, Praveen Desini was working in the US for the last five years. His wife Navatha and 3-year-old son were living in the US with him. His body has been kept at the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner in New Jersey.

Praveen Desini's family in Telangana's Warangal was informed about his death on Wednesday.

According to Gofundme.com page, created to provide financial assistance to Praveen Desini's family, he was the youngest among three brothers and his father is a retired Panchayati Raj department employee.

The note said that Praveen Desini's remains will be transported to his hometown for his family to bid their final proceedings.

The note further describes Praveen Desini as an "easy going, jovial personality".