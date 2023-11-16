'Stayed Up All Night': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella On India vs New Zealand

Satya Nadella was addressing a Microsoft developers' conference in Seattle.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was among the millions of cricket fans glued to their screens on Wednesday, witnessing India's commanding 70-run victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

Mr Nadella, who delivered the keynote address at a Microsoft developer conference in Seattle, said he was up all night watching the Rohit Sharma-led team battle it out for a place in the final against the Kiwis.

"Little did we know when we scheduled Ignite (the name of the conference) that we will schedule it on the day when there is a World Cup semifinal going on," Mr Nadella said.

"And I've been up all night, but it finished five minutes ago. I am glad it did. This is the short version of the game, by the way," he added.

India posted a mammoth 398-run target for New Zealand, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scoring hundreds. The Kiwis were bowled out for 327, with Mohammad Shami being the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets.



