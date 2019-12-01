Roadside Dhaba In US? Anand Mahindra Has A Suggestion

Anand Mahindra responded to a video on Twitter of a one of kind dhaba in Wyoming, US.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra today responded to a video on Twitter of a roadside dhaba at a truck stop in Wyoming, US. The video, tweeted by a top Mahindra official, is about a joint serving Indian food in the US.

"Delicious food at road side dhabas can be enjoyed all over India. Now Wyoming in USA has got its first dhaba at a truck stop on a highway. Dhaba goes global," chairman of Mahindra Innovation Academy SP Shukla tweeted along with the video.

The video shows a small eating joint on a highway in Laramie Wyoming, offering a host of Indian favourites like palak paneer, saag, paneer makhani and dal makhani.

Fascinated by the venture, Anand Mahindra had a suggestion. Tagging Mahindra Truck and Bus, he tweeted, "Thanks for sharing this @Prakashukla Fascinating. Hello @MahindraTrukBus Why don't we turn the 'Best Dhaba' Award at our Transport Awards into a global prize and have this one in Wyoming compete?"

Replying to Mr Mahindra tweet, a user wrote, "Having led marketing and strategy for one of the biggest truck stop chains in the North America, Pilot Flying J, I can say this is a story that needs to be celebrated more. Not many people know what these are and how they impact millions of lives every day."

Run by Mintu Pandher, a Sikh trucker, the joint is bringing the authentic Indian experience of eating at a roadside 'dhabas' to Americans. He has built a solid customer base that includes truck drivers and cops on patrol.

His kitchen has shelves full of fresh turmeric, coriander and other Indian spices. "Smells like Mumbai in here," the host in the video says.