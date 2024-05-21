RCB Fan Steals The Show At His Convocation In US, Flaunts Team Jersey

Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has some of the most dedicated fans you will ever meet. We have proof in the form of a video making the rounds online, which shows a student at a graduation ceremony in the United States doing something special for his beloved team. Dressed in his suit and graduation cape, the student walked onto the stage holding the RCB jersey and showed it off to the audience as he was presented with the graduation medal. With university officials watching, the student smiled as he flaunted the RCB colours.

The video went viral, especially among RCB fans who have been thrilled by the team's recent success in making it to the playoffs of the IPL 2024.

“Die-hard RCB fan Gautham proudly sporting his RCB Jersey after the CSK game, this was during his convocation for master's in California,” the caption read.

RCB fans appear to have a history of showering their team with love during graduation ceremonies, as seen in another recent clip where a student proudly displayed the team's flag while receiving their degree.

Despite RCB's long wait for an IPL trophy, fans continue to stand by their team, filling stadiums with cheers and chants, every season. In the 2024 IPL season, RCB faced a tough start with just one win in their first 8 matches. However, they staged an incredible comeback by winning 6 matches in a row, securing a spot in the playoffs when they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs. Next, RCB will face Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator match on May 22, Wednesday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.