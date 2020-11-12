New York Diwali Celebration 2020: Eat, Pray, Attend Virtual Events

Diwali - the festival of lights - is celebrated by millions across the world. This year, however, the festivity has been disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has affected over 12.8 crore people across the world. The United States has logged the highest number of cases - over 1 crore in the country, which just chose Joe Biden as its next president, have contracted the virus. India, the second-worst-hit country, has logged over 86 lakh cases.

While Diwali celebrations will be muted this year, it will definitely bring some cheer amid the pandemic. Thousands of kilometre away from home, revellers of Indian-origin in New York can brighten up their weekend and eat, pray and attend virtual events, even as they stay at home.

Join Diwali celebrations at New York's Times Square: The festival would be celebrated over the next three days, virtually at Times Square. The Consulate General of India, New York, shared the details of the events on its official Facebook page. Lighting of diyas, a local talent show and international performances - lots to look forward to.

Only 1 day to go for the most awaited event of the year - "Diwali at Times Square 2020" The celebrations begin tomorrow - Nov 12! #DiwaliatTimesSquare Posted by India in New York on Wednesday, 11 November 2020

A Spiritual Celebration: Bhakti Centre, a New-York based nonprofit, will be hosting its third annual Diwali event on Saturday. The details of the event are available on its Facebook page. "But we are excited to announce that we will be continuing the diwali celebrations and bringing it to your living room this year!" the nonprofit said on social media.

As you celebrate Diwali at home, try some easy recipes and get your chef's hat on. With numerous videos available on the internet, you can try baking cakes with staples such as eggs, chocolate, milk, oil, chocolate power and bananas.

In a blog, the New York Public Library shared a list of books to read over the Diwali weekend.

If you step out to shop, don't forget to wear the mask, avoid crowded places and use sanitiser often because coronavirus is still not gone.



