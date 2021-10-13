Union Minister V Muraleedharan Meets Indian Community In US' Connecticut

The Union Minister said he had an engaging interaction with the dynamic Indian community in Connecticut.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) V Muraleedharan today interacted with the Indian community in Connecticut.

The Minister also celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the Indian community.

"Had an engaging interaction with the dynamic Indian community in #Connecticut Happy to see their zeal to participate in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & partner in New India's growth story," the Minister said in a tweet.

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the country's 75th year of independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are also being organised under the programme.

