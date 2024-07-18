Indians Rescued From Capsized Vessel Near Oman Being Looked After: Minister

Indian Navy's mission-deployed warship INS Teg rescued nine personnel (File)

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday that the eight Indians who were rescued by the Indian Navy and Omani authorities from the Comoros-flagged vessel that capsized on July 15 have reached ashore and are being looked after.

"Spoke with our Ambassador in Oman, Amit Narang, to get an update on the capsized vessel MV Prestige Falcon. Relieved to know that 8 Indians who were rescued by INS Teg have reached ashore and are being looked after. 1 Indian person's body has been retrieved", the minister posted on X.

The government, he added, is closely monitoring the situation and has ensured all possible assistance.

"Thank all authorities in India and Oman involved in the process. My deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved," said the MoS.

Indian Navy's mission-deployed warship INS Teg rescued nine personnel, including eight Indians and one Sri Lankan, while rendering search and rescue assistance for the capsized Oil Tanker MV Prestige Falcon.

The MV is reported to have had a total of 16 crew members, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans. Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I had also assisted in the search mission.

