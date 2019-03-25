Number Of Indian Workers In Kuwait Shoots Up To More Than 8 Lakh: Report

Four nationalities account for 89 per cent of total domestic employment in Kuwait (Representational)

The number of Indian workers in Kuwait has soared over 8,89,000, the highest amongst all other expat workers in this Arab country, media reports said.

The figure was revealed on Sunday by the Central Administration of Statistics, the Arab Times reported citing the Al-Qabas daily.

The Indians were followed by Egyptians at 4,84,000 and Bangladeshis at 2,71,000.

The statistics confirmed that the total household employment at the end of the third quarter of last year was 6,89,000, an increase of about 9,000 compared to the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Public Relations and Information Department and official spokesperson of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), Aseel Al-Mazyad, said that "Kuwait is keen to protect the labour rights of all, citizens and expatriates".

She pointed out that many expat workers were affected by their lack of familiarity with the provisions of the law and their rights, especially with respect to pregnant women and the leave they can obtain, stressing that the PAM is committed to applying the law immediately upon receiving a complaint from the worker.

Four nationalities - Indian, Filipino, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan - account for 89 per cent of total domestic or private sector employment in Kuwait.

