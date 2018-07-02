Indian Woman Dies In Nepal Of Altitude Sickness

Leela Mahendra Narayan, 56, of Kerala died in Simikot of Humla district yesterday, Kathmandu Post reported.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: July 02, 2018 22:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Woman Dies In Nepal Of Altitude Sickness

Police say Leela Mahendra Narayan died of decreased level of oxygen in her body

Kathmandu: 

An Indian woman has died of high altitude sickness in Nepal after returning from Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage in Tibet, according to a media report.

Leela Mahendra Narayan, 56, of Kerala died in Simikot of Humla district yesterday, Kathmandu Post reported.

According to Sub Inspector of Police at Simikot Airport, Ms Narayan died of decreased level of oxygen in her body. Her dead body is still at the Simikot Airport as the flights have been disrupted since June 31 following the bad weather.

Around 400 passengers, including Indian tourists, are stranded at the Airport while around 150 passengers are stranded at Kohilsa check point in Simikot, according to the Civil Aviation Office, Simikot.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian woman dies in NepalIndian womanNepal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................