Indian Woman Dies In Nepal Of Altitude Sickness

Police say Leela Mahendra Narayan died of decreased level of oxygen in her body

An Indian woman has died of high altitude sickness in Nepal after returning from Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage in Tibet, according to a media report.

Leela Mahendra Narayan, 56, of Kerala died in Simikot of Humla district yesterday, Kathmandu Post reported.

According to Sub Inspector of Police at Simikot Airport, Ms Narayan died of decreased level of oxygen in her body. Her dead body is still at the Simikot Airport as the flights have been disrupted since June 31 following the bad weather.

Around 400 passengers, including Indian tourists, are stranded at the Airport while around 150 passengers are stranded at Kohilsa check point in Simikot, according to the Civil Aviation Office, Simikot.