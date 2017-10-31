Indian Students Attacked In Milan, Sushma Swaraj Asks Them Not To Panic External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has received a detailed report about the attacks in Milan and she was personally monitoring the situation.

124 Shares EMAIL PRINT Indian Students Assaulted In Milan: Sushma Swaraj had met Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni yesterday. Milan: Amid a series of attacks on several Indian students studying in Italy, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today requested them not to panic and alert others about the "risky zones". While referring to reports of unfortunate incidents involving Indians in Milan over the last few days, the Consulate General of India (CGI) has reached out to the students and assured them that the officials are taking up the matter with higher authorities there.



Ms Swaraj also said that she has received a report about the incidents and she was "personally monitoring the situation".

Attack on Indian students in Milan : I have got the detailed report. Pls do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally. @cgmilan1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 31, 2017

"All Indian students are urged not to panic. The Consulate is taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan," an advisory posted on Twitter said.



The advisory, however, did not comment on whether the attacks appeared to be racially motivated.



Students have been asked to be vigilant and stay in touch with the Consulate. They are being encouraged to share the information with other students about the areas where they experienced "such incidents" so that similar attacks can be avoided.

Attack on Indian students in Milan pic.twitter.com/kY0qwfePm8 — India in Milan (@cgmilan1) October 30, 2017

The consulate has also asked to report any such incident on the helpline number provided in the advisory.



The reports of attacks have coincided with Italian



Milan, the global capital of fashion and design, is considered Italy's top student city as it's home to many world-renowned universities. Every year, a lot of Indians head for Milan to study design, arts, architecture, fashion as well as Economics, Computer Science etc.



