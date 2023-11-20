Indian-Origin Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In US, Driver Not Arrested

A 52-year-old Indian-origin man was killed on the spot after being struck by a car in the US state of Ohio, according to the police.

Piyush Patel, a resident of Brunswick City, was hit by a car on Saturday evening while he was walking on Substation Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.

Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene after responding to calls of a crash involving a pedestrian and found that a car had struck Patel.

Patel “sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Fox 8 television channel reported, citing the release.

The 25-year-old who operated the car that struck Patel did not sustain any injuries, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation, and the police have not made any arrests yet, the report said.

