Indian-Origin Family, On Way To Daughter's College, Killed In Car Crash In US

Three members of an Indian-origin family were killed in a car crash in US' Texas, leaving behind their 14-year-old son as the lone survivor.

Arvind Mani, 45, his wife Pradeepa Arvind, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter Andril Arvind, all residents of Leander were killed around 5.45 am on Wednesday near Lampass County, local media reported.

Their 14-year-old son Adiryan who was not in the vehicle with them became the only surviving member of the family. A GoFundMe page set up to financially aid the grieving boy has raised over $700,000.

“Arvind (45) and Pradeepa (42) were a wonderful couple blessed with two children, Andril (17) and Adiryan (14), reads the GoFundMe page titled "Support for Adiryan Arvind: A Tragic Loss and a Young Life to Rebuild".

Arvind and his wife were driving their daughter to college in North Texas. the 17-year-old girl has just graduated from high school and was going to attend the University of Dallas where she planned to study computer science.

Authorities said that the crash killed five people in total, including the driver of the car that crashed into the Indian-origin family's vehicle which then caught on fire.

"No chances of survival"

"There was no chance of survival. It is one of the worst crashes I have seen in 26 years because of the magnitude of the damage and amount of people lost," police told local media.

Police suspect that the drive of the car that hit the family could have been driving at 160kmph based on a witness who said the the vehicle zoomed past her.

With the family's car driving around 112 kmph, the car was "like driving into a concrete wall at 270 kmph," police said.

"The Rouse High School family is deeply saddened to share the loss of one of our very own Raiders from the Class of 2024, Andril Arvind," said a letter sent to parents from the school's principal.