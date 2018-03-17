Indian Man Gets 2 Years 9 Months Imprisonment For Smuggling Misbranded Drugs

Ramesh Buchirajam Akkela aka Ramesh Bhai, 44, of Mumbai was arrested in Panama earlier this year and extradited to the US on Thursday.
Senior judge Donetta W Ambrose sentenced Ramesh for the 33-month jail term on Friday after his conviction of mail fraud and money laundering, a court statement said.
According to information presented in the court, Ramesh shipped misbranded drugs from India to re-shippers in the US for distribution - without prescription - to American consumers.
Ramesh operated an online website that offered prescription drugs, without a prescription, to American consumers. He was indicted on two counts of money laundering, 10 counts of mail fraud, a report said.