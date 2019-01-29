Indian Charged With Carrying Child Porn In Australia: Report

The man appeared in a Perth Court and was remanded in custody to reappear on Tuesday. (Representational)

A 32-year-old Indian national has been charged in the Australian city of Perth after he was allegedly caught at an airport with two phones containing child pornography videos and other objectionable material, according to local media report.

The unidentified man was due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 9News.com reported.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers said they discovered the content on his mobile phones and other objectionable goods during a baggage search after he arrived at Perth Airport on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. His phones were then seized and his visitor's visa was cancelled.

The man was later charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing objectionable goods, the report said.

He appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear on Tuesday.

ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia Rod O'Donnell said they were concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.

"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under the Australian law," he said.

The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material in Australia is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 525,000 Australian dollars.

"Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," the official added.