Indian Businessman, In UAE On Holiday, Dies Of Cardiac Failure: Report

Nem Chand Jain had come to Dubai on January 2. (Representational)

A 61-year-old Indian businessman, who was in the UAE on his first holiday abroad, has died of cardiac failure, according to a media report.

Nem Chand Jain from Punjab had come to Dubai with his wife on January 2 as part of a group of 18 members from the Jain community from different parts of India, the Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

Nem Chand complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon while swimming in the pool of his hotel.

"He came out of the pool saying he felt tired and uneasy. His wife urged him to go along with her to the room and have some tea. But he couldn't go up. Before reaching the stairs, he collapsed," Sunil Jain, the organiser of the trip, was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the lifeguard at the pool performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. "The ambulance also reached in 10-15 minutes," he said.

Nem Chand's body will be flown home on the return flight he had booked for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, an official said.