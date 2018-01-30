Indian-Americans Launch Campaign To Remove Green Card Backlog

The announcement for the nationwide campaign comes as the White House sent the details of its immigration reform to the Congress.
"We not only support the physician groups involved in the immigration issues but also supports a fair green card allocation process for engineers and other professionals that are caught up in the quandary," said GcReforms.org president Sampat Shivangi.
"I Strongly Support the Cause," said Ved Nanda, evans distinguished university professor from 53 years at University of Denver Sturm college of law, in a statement issued by GCReforms.org.
Green Card delays need to be eliminated as this slows down American innovation and job creation, said Kiran Kumar Thota, one of its founding members.
"Many bright individuals who are hardworking and self- driven are always under stress to keep the same job role," said Rishi Bhutada, director at Hindu American foundation.
Comments
"The contributions of skilled immigrants to America and their issues need better understanding and recognition across America, coming together of the Green Card Reforms is a great initiative in that direction," said Prakash Wadhwa, creator of From The Land Of Gandhi Film on Green Card backlog.