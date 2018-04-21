Indian-American Teen Wins $100,000 In College Quiz Championship In US

The first-year student at Ivy League Brown University emerged the champion on Friday in the two-day final round of the college edition of America's most popular quiz show televised nationwide.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: April 21, 2018 09:20 IST
43 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian-American Teen Wins $100,000 In College Quiz Championship In US

Dhruv Gaur faced another Indian-American, Rishab Jain, in the semi-final round.

New York:  Indian-American teenager Dhruv Gaur has won the $100,000 Jeopardy college quiz championship.

The first-year student at Ivy League Brown University emerged the champion on Friday in the two-day final round of the college edition of America's most popular quiz show televised nationwide.

He faced another Indian-American, Rishab Jain, in the semi-final round on Wednesday before getting to the finals.

Mr Gaur had scored a perfect score of 1,600 in the national-wide college entrance exam, Scholastic Aptitude Test.

About his plans for the winnings, a Jeopardy news release quoted him as saying, "I'm just going to save it until I need it for grad school or to pursue an opportunity I might really want in the future."

"My little brother is really interested in investing, so I'll give him some so he can give the stock market a go," he added.

Viraj Mehta, who came third in the 2017 edition, made news because either intentionally or accidentally he was seen flashing his middle finger -- an obscene gesture -- while being interviewed by the show's host Alext Trebek.

Several media pounced on the gesture seen fleetingly on the show.

Vinita Kailasanath is the only other Indian-American, who won the college championship, which was in 2001.

Comments
In the teen championships for high-schoolers, Sharath Narayan won the $100,000 prize in 2016.

Two other Indian-Americans had earlier won the teen championship.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jeopardy college quiz championshipIvy League Brown UniversityScholastic Aptitude Test

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya KodnaniHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................