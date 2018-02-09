Indian-American Raj Shah Makes White House Press Briefing Debut

In his capacity as the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Mr Shah is the highest ranking Indian-American in the White House press shop.
Mr Shah, 33, has held this position since September last year.
So proud to work with @RajShah45! One of the best and brightest in the administration. https://t.co/nSKE4BfeOW— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 8, 2018
"So proud to work with @RajShah45! One of the best and brightest in the administration," Mr Sanders said in a tweet before Mr Shah took the podium in the historic James S Brady press briefing room of the White House.