Indian-American Raj Shah Makes White House Press Briefing Debut

In his capacity as the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Mr Shah is the highest ranking Indian-American in the White House press shop.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: February 09, 2018 12:38 IST
Raj Shah has been the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary since September last year.

Washington:  Raj Shah has made his daily press briefing debut at the White House, becoming the first Indian-American to do so.

Ahead of his debut behind press briefing podium, his boss Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, described him as one of the best and the brightest in the Trump Administration.

Mr Shah, 33, has held this position since September last year.
  
"So proud to work with @RajShah45! One of the best and brightest in the administration," Mr Sanders said in a tweet before Mr Shah took the podium in the historic James S Brady press briefing room of the White House.

